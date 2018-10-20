Social Democrats leadership backs Hamáček ahead of confidence vote

The leadership of the Social Democrats has given its backing to chairman, Jan Hamáček, who has come under pressure following poor election results. The party leadership also criticised an internal opposition platform named Let’s Save the Social Democrats, delegates told the media after Friday evening’s meeting in Hradec Králové.

Mr. Hamáček plans to seek a vote of confidence from a broader meeting of party leaders on Saturday. He has been chairman of the Social Democrats since March of this year.