Social Democrats electing new leadership

The Social Democratic Party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, is holding a two-day conference at which it will elect a new leadership and revise the party’s statutes.

Party-leader Jan Hamáček is running for the top post unopposed, as is his first deputy Roman Onderka. The candidates for the remaining five deputy posts include Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová and deputy chair of the lower house Tomáš Hanzel.

Foreign Minister Petříček, whose pro-European policy has come under fire from the Communist Party and President Miloš Zeman, said earlier that if was not elected to a deputy post he would consider quitting as foreign minister.