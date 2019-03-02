Social Democrats elected new leadership

The Social Democrats have wrapped up a two-day election conference in Hradec Králové on Saturday by electing deputy chairpersons.

Delegates cast their ballots for Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová, deputy Ondřej Veselý and mayor of Nové Město na Moravě Michal Šmarda. One of the deputy posts will remain unfilled.

On Friday, Jan Hamáček was re-elected leader of the party and Roman Onderka its statutory deputy chairman.

In a document approved on Saturday, the Social Democrats define themselves against "disposable political movements", saying that one of their goals is to prevent democracy from being turned into oligarchy. Among the priorities mentioned in the document is cutting the present working hours without lowering salaries and increase citizen participation in political decisions.