Social Democrats debate fate of unsuccessful nominee for foreign minister

The broad Social Democratic Party leadership is meeting to debate the problem regarding the party’s unsuccessful nominee for foreign minister. Party leaders have proposed shelving the issue until October 15th, ie. until after the Senate and local elections.

Miroslav Poche, whom the party nominated for the post, was rejected both by President Miloš Zeman and later by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. President Zeman refused to appoint him to office and the post was temporarily filled by party leader Jan Hamáček, who is also serving as minister of the interior.