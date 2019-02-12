Social Democrats against plan to cut jobs in public sector

The Social Democrats of the ruling coalition oppose the finance minister’s plans to cut the number of state employees by 10 percent next year in view of the slowing economy.

Jan Chvojka, head of the party’s deputies club in Parliament said following a meeting with trade union leader Josef Středula, who is likewise vehemently opposed to the plan, that the Social Democrats would take up the issue with their coalition partner.

He said that while his party recognizes the need for cost-cutting measures they should not be across the board, but systematic and well-justified.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová proposed the move in view of keeping next year’s budget deficit down to 40 billion crowns.