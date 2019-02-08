Social Democrats against government district in Prague

Junior coalition partners the Social Democrats have come out against a plan by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO for the creation of a government district in Prague’s Letňany district, Novinky.cz reported on Friday. The idea would involve moving state officials out of city centre buildings. The Social Democrats have joined opposition parties in opposing the plan, with senior members saying it could threaten the historical locations currently housing ministries and needed to be analysed in more depth.

The idea’s chances were recently boosted after a meeting between the prime minister and Prague Mayor Zdeňek Hřib, where the latter said he would be willing to give such a project the green light if the government paid for some crucial investments in the city’s infrastructure. While no agreement has yet been reached, Mr. Babiš has said that he wants to continue with the negotiations.