Social Democrat ministries lacking 20 billion crowns

The Social Democrats cannot support the proposed draft state-budget for 2020, party leader Jan Hamáček told reporters on Wednesday. According to Mr. Hamáček, the five Social Democrat-led ministries, including the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Social Affairs, would fall short of 20 billion crowns.

Mr Hamáček says the proposed state budget would not allow the government to fulfil its promises, as stated in its policy program. While the Social Democrats don’t want to increase the proposed 40 billion crown deficit, they argue that the state budget income is undervalued.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the budget negotiations, led by Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, would continue until the end of September