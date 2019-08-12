Social Democrat ministers criticise Foldyna’s attendance at “anti-Pride” event

Social Democrat MP Jaroslav Foldyna has been criticised by party colleagues after appearing at an event held on Saturday in opposition to the Prague Pride parade. Also in attendance at what was named a “Patriotic Meeting of the Association of Friends of the White Heterosexual Man” were far-right leader Tomáš Vandas and anti-Muslim campaigner Martin Konvička.

The Social Democrat minister of labour, Jana Maláčová, said Mr. Foldyna was harming the party by drawing attention to his participation in obscure events. The party’s foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, said Mr. Foldyna’s recent actions were openly at odds with its values and manifesto and proved he was neither social nor a democrat.