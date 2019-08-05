Social Democrat leader tells PM 2020 draft budget “unrealistic”

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2019
The leader of the junior coalition party in government, Jan Hamáček of the Social Democrats has written an open letter to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO regarding the proposed draft budget for 2020 over which the two parties are at odds.

Mr. Hamáček wrote that the draft proposal was "unrealistic" and his party’s ministries alone would fall short of 20 billion crowns, meaning that the government would not be able to fulfil its policy program and promises to voters.

While the Social Democrats are not in favour of exceeding the proposed 40 billion crown budget deficit they would like to see the government increase the state revenues – through steps such as a bank tax.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš earlier ridiculed the demand, saying the Social Democrats have spending in their genes.

