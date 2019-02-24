Social Democrat leader stands up for his minister

Social Democratic Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček has said he sees no reason to make any changes in the cabinet as regards his own party’s nominees.
In an interview for the daily Právo, ahead of the party’s election conference next week, Mr. Hamáček indicated that he would not be pushed into dismissing Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček with whose performance he was perfectly satisfied.
Minister Petricek’s pro-European foreign policy has come under fire from President Zeman and the Communist Party whose support is vital to the minority government.
