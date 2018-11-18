Social Democrat leader says his party faces serious dilemma

Social Democratic Party leader Jan Hamáček has said he sees no reason to hold a vote of no-confidence in the government led by Andrej Babis.

Speaking in a debate on Czech Television, Hamáček said the Social Democrats, who are in coalition with Babiš’s ANO Party, now face a serious dilemma. “We have to consider what a vote of no-confidence would bring the country in view of the president’s intentions,” he said, pointing out that either his party would be replaced in the coalition by the populist SPD or the country would face a drawn-out constitutional crisis.

President Zeman said earlier this week that if the government should fall he would once again task Andrej Babis with forming a new government and noted that, in any case, the present government could continue to rule in demise for an unspecified period of time.