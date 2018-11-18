Social Democrat leader says coalition should continue under different prime minister

Social Democratic Party leader Jan Hamáček has said the ideal solution to the present crisis would be for the governing coalition to continue under a different prime minister. Speaking in a debate on Czech Television, Hamáček said the Social Democrats, who are in coalition with Babiš’s ANO Party, are not happy with the prospect of a no-confidence vote in the government. “We have to consider what a vote of no-confidence would bring the country in view of the president’s intentions,” he said, pointing out that either his party would be replaced in the coalition by the populist SPD or the country would face a drawn-out constitutional crisis.

President Zeman said earlier this week that if the government should fall he would once again task Andrej Babis with forming a new government and noted that, in any case, the present government could continue to rule in demise for an unspecified period of time.