Social Democrat leader has no plans to sack embattled culture minister

The head of the Social Democratic Party Jan Hamáček has no plans to sack Culture Minister Antonín Staněk even after meeting with leading signatories of a petition calling for his dismissal over the sacking of the head of the Czech National Gallery Jiří Fajt and the head of the Olomouc Museum of Arts Michal Soukup.

Critics claim the sackings were a political decision and 5,000 people have now signed a petition for the culture minister’s dismissal.

Party leader Jan Hamáček said after the meeting he was in favour of holding an open competition for the two posts as soon as possible. Minister Staněk sacked the two heads citing the outcome of audits at their respective galleries.