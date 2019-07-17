Social Democrat leader critical of PM over his handling of gov crisis

Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček has criticized Prime Minister Andrej Babiš for the way he is handling the government crisis revolving around the culture minister.

In an interview for Czech Radio Mr. Hamáček said he would have expected more emphatic action from the prime minister in defending not only the coalition agreement but the constitutional order. “The prime minister is trying to resolve the controversy at no cost to himself, which is simply not possible,” Hamáček said, referring to Babiš’ unwillingness to enter into an open conflict with the president and use legal means to force him to do his constitutional duty.

The president’s reluctance to effect a change-of-guard at the Culture Ministry and appoint the nominee of their choice has angered the Social Democrats to the point where they have threatened to walk out of the government if their conditions are not met.