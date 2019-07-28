Social Affairs Ministry plans to increase state allowance for children's homes

An amendment to the child protection law, currently being prepared by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, is counting on increasing the monthly state allowance for children in child homes by about a quarter to CZK 28,200 in 2020, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday.
Currently there are 57 such homes in the Czech Republic with 815 spots for children, but childcare management has long been complaining about the lack of funding.
Because the number of children in child homes is decreasing, the ministry does not expect this will lead to increased expenses. Instead, the number of spaces at such facilities will be lowered and the length at which children stay there decreased.
