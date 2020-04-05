Social affairs minister: strong focus on seniors needed

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová has said it may be necessary to place all seniors who are COVID positive in hospital.

The minister said that if media reports that two seniors with mild symptoms had died of the disease in an old age home proved correct, then it would be advisable to place all infected seniors in hospitals where they would get the best possible medical care.

She also stressed the need for priority, blanket testing of seniors and employees in old age homes and institutions for long-term care.