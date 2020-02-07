Social affairs committee not in favour of five week leave for all employees

The committee for social affairs in the lower house of Parliament has not recommended extending employees annual leave from four to five weeks.
The proposal that the law should guarantee a five week leave for all employees came from the Communist Party and only won support from the Social Democrats in the respective committee.
At present all public sector employees have a five week leave and some private companies offer an extra week as a bonus.
According to available statistics about four fifth of all workers enjoy a five week annual leave. Trade unions have been pushing for a five week leave for all, but employers are vehemently against it.
