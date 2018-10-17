SocDem leader Jan Hamáček calls for party confidence vote

Social Democrat chairman Jan Hamáček has called for a vote of confidence in the party’s Executive Committee to be held on Saturday, October 21.

Hamáček said he needs confirmation that party members agree on his agenda in the wake of poor showings in the recent municipal and Senate elections.

The Social Democrats failed to defend all but one of the 13 seats in the upper house being contested while their senior partner in the coalition government, the ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, secured only one new mandate in the 81-seat chamber.

The opposition Civic Democrats and Christian Democrats have 16 and 15 seats in the Senate, respectively, while the Social Democrats now have 13 and ANO have only seven.