Soc Dem leaders meet in wake of first vice-chairman Zimola’s resignation

The leadership of the centre-left Social Democrats (ČSSD) is meeting in Prague on Friday afternoon to discuss the impact of the resignation of party first vice-chairman Jiří Zimola.

When resigning on Wednesday, Mr Zimola said making significant changes in the party was impossible given the current power structure. He also spoke of shady regional operators who latch on to the party leadership like parasites.

The first vice-chairman post will remain vacant until the next congress of the Social Democrats, to be held in March 2019.

The Social Democrats had disastrous showings in the parliamentary elections of 2017 as well as in the municipal and senatorial elections this October.