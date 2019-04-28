Snake scare on train

A runaway snake caused a scare on the morning train from České Budějovice to Brno on Sunday. One of the passengers sighted it wound around the window curtain and alarmed the conductor.
Police and pest control arrived to capture the reptile, to find it was a species of the milk snake. The snake was transported to the Hluboká nad Vltavou zoo. Police are searching for its owner.
