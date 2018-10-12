Snake in Kaufland store captured

A snake on the loose in a Kaufland store in Orlova, in the Karvina region, has been captured and the store has reopened to the public.

The store had been closed since Tuesday when the snake appeared on security cameras on the premises. Vets were unable to identify it from the pictures available and set thermal traps in different parts of the store.The reptile, which turned out to be a harmless grass snake, was captured on Friday.

It is the second snake-scare in the country this month. Recently a green mamba escaped in Prague, after biting its owner, but it too was eventually captured in a near-by garden.