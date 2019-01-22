Smog regulations in force in three regions

Smog regulations are now in force in the Zlín, Olomouc and Moravia-Silesia regions which are suffering from severe air pollution. The situation is reported to be worst in Ostrava, Karviná and parts of Frýdek-Místek where levels of dust particles are three times higher than limits allow.

Children, older people and people with chronic health problems have been advised to stay indoors. Air pollution has long been a serious problem in the region due to heavy industry, traffic and coal heating.