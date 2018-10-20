Smog alert declared in much of Moravian Silesian Region

A smog alert has been declared in much of the Moravian Silesian Region. The greatest concentrations of pollution have been measured in the Ostrava, Karviná and Frýdek-Místek areas.

The Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute has warned that it may become necessary to also impose temporary restrictions on some industrial facilities in the region.

The Moravia Silesian Region is frequently beset by smog in the winter months.