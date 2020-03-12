Broadcast Archive

Smartwings and Czech Airlines benevolent in rebooking flights

Daniela Lazarová
12-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The air carriers Smartwings and Czech Airlines have announced that people flying with them can re-book their flights without any sanctions. The decision pertains to any flights between March 13 and June 30.

Other airlines have adopted a similarly benevolent approach in view of widespread measures and restrictions in fighting the coronavirus.

In the past few weeks airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights in connection with the coronavirus health emergency.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 