Smartwings and Czech Airlines benevolent in rebooking flights

The air carriers Smartwings and Czech Airlines have announced that people flying with them can re-book their flights without any sanctions. The decision pertains to any flights between March 13 and June 30.
Other airlines have adopted a similarly benevolent approach in view of widespread measures and restrictions in fighting the coronavirus.
In the past few weeks airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights in connection with the coronavirus health emergency.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
First three cases of coronavirus infection reported in Czech Republic
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic