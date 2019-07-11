Smartwings airplane makes emergency landing in Budapest

Ruth Fraňková
11-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A passenger airplane operated by Czech budget airline Smartwings was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt Airport on Thursday when its landing gear was damaged, a company spokesperson told the Czech News Agency.

The Boeing 737-400 plane, which was heading to Hurghada in Egypt with 151 passengers and nine crew members on board, returned to Budapest and landed safely.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 