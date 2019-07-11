Smartwings airplane makes emergency landing in Budapest

A passenger airplane operated by Czech budget airline Smartwings was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt Airport on Thursday when its landing gear was damaged, a company spokesperson told the Czech News Agency.
The Boeing 737-400 plane, which was heading to Hurghada in Egypt with 151 passengers and nine crew members on board, returned to Budapest and landed safely.
Oldest cave paintings in Czech Republic discovered at Catherine Cave near Brno
Emergency talks expected to decide Czech government’s fate on Tuesday
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true