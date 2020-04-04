Smart quarantine project to be extended to Prague next week

The smart quarantine project now being tested in South Moravia will be extended to North Moravia and Prague at the end of next week. After Easter, the project is to be applied nation-wide and should gradually replace blanket restrictions.

The plan involves tracing past contacts of people who test positive for the virus five days back by creating “maps of their movements” with the help of banks and mobile phone operators. All those who they came into contact with are tested and quarantined until cleared. The plan is being implemented with the help of the army in order to speed up testing.