Smart quarantine project launched nationwide

The smart quarantine project is to be applied actively nationwide as of May 1st after undergoing a testing period in several regions. It should replace the broad government imposed restrictions which are being gradually eased.

The plan involves tracing past contacts of people who test positive for the virus five days back by creating “maps of their movements” with the help of banks and mobile phone operators.

All those who they came into contact with will be tested and quarantined until cleared. The plan is being implemented with the help of the army in order to speed up testing.