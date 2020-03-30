“Smart quarantine” plan launched in southern Moravia

The Central Crisis Staff which is coordinating the fight against the coronavirus epidemic has launched a so-called “smart quarantine” plan in the south Moravian region.

The plan envisages tracing past contacts of people who test positive for the virus five days back by creating “maps of their movements” with the help of banks and mobile phone operators.

All those who they came into contact with are to be tested and quarantined until cleared.

The plan is being implemented with the help of the army in order to speed up testing.

If it proves effective in the given region the smart quarantine plan will be implemented nation-wide and will replace blanket restrictions.