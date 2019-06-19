Smallpox incidence highest in nine years

The Czech Republic has been experiencing the highest number of smallpox cases in nine years, Czech Television reported on Wednesday. Over 35,000 cases have been recorded by the State Health Institute since the start of 2019. The number for the whole of last year was over 14,000.
The Moravian Silesian Region has the seen the highest incidence of smallpox this year. A considerable majority of sufferers throughout the country are children. Experts say the disease comes in waves every few years.
