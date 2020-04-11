Smallest increase in COVID 19 cases in past week

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 5735 on Saturday morning, up by 163 in the last 24 hours, the smallest increase this week. The number of people who have died is now at 123.

Meanwhile, 370 people have recovered from COVID 19. 440 people are currently hospitalized with the infection, 96 of them are in a serious condition.

Czech labs have tested over 120,000 people to date.