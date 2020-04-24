Smallest daily increase of Covid cases recorded since mid-March

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 7188 on Friday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health.

The number of people registered Covid-19 positive rose by 55 on Thursday, the smallest daily increase since March 14, when 48 new cases were registered. 213 deaths are reported.

Meanwhile, 2,152 have recovered from Covid-19. Czech labs have tested over 203 000 people to date.