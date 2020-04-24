Broadcast Archive

Smallest daily increase of Covid cases recorded since mid-March

Ruth Fraňková
24-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 7188 on Friday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health.

The number of people registered Covid-19 positive rose by 55 on Thursday, the smallest daily increase since March 14, when 48 new cases were registered. 213 deaths are reported.

Meanwhile, 2,152 have recovered from Covid-19. Czech labs have tested over 203 000 people to date.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 