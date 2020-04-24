Smallest daily increase of Covid cases recorded since mid-March

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 7188 on Friday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health.
The number of people registered Covid-19 positive rose by 55 on Thursday, the smallest daily increase since March 14, when 48 new cases were registered. 213 deaths are reported.
Meanwhile, 2,152 have recovered from Covid-19. Czech labs have tested over 203 000 people to date.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
US-based screenwriter and teacher Milena Jelinek dies at 84
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer