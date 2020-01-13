Slovak truckers effect border blockade at Czech crossings

Slovak truckers blocked three border crossings with the Czech Republic on Sunday night within wider protests around the country in support of road toll cuts.

The crossings Brodské-Břeclav, Holíč-Hodonín a Skalica-Sudomeřice are closed to trucks although passenger cars are being allowed through.

The blockade is expected to extend to a number of other crossings with the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary in the course of the day.

The Union of Slovak Truckers wants the government to lower the road tax truckers have to pay to do business by 50% and to suspend the highway toll system until the dispute is resolved.

The government has said it is willing to cut the road toll by 12.5%.

Czech traffic police have advised drivers to avoid the blocked crossings if at all possible.