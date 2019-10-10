Slovak students win competition to design Czech Embassy in Ethiopia

The new Czech Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will be built according to a proposal by students of the Faculty of Architecture at the Slovak University of Technology (STU) in Bratislava.

Jana Hájková and Kristína Boháčová, both 23, won an international competition announced by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Department of Architecture at the Faculty of Civil Engineering (ČVUT) in Prague.

The students’ concept used exterior materials that are in harmony with the Ethiopian environment and connected both Czech and Ethiopian culture. The new embassy should be built by 2025.