Slovak president’s last foreign trip will lead to Czech Republic

Slovak president Andrej Kiska is set to visit the Czech Republic in on what will be his last foreign trip as president of Slovakia. He is due to meet with president Miloš Zeman at the Lány Chateau, he said on a debate programme on Czech Television on Sunday.

The first official visit of the newly elected Slovak president, Zuzana Čaputová, who will be sworn in on June 15, will also lead to the Czech Republic.

Czechs and Slovaks spent over seventy years in a common state before splitting in 1993, but they have maintained exceptionally close ties.