Slovak president warns against populism in Masaryk University address

The Slovak president, Andrej Kiska, has warned against the spreading of distrust in the state and populism in a speech at Brno’s Masaryk University. Rector Mikuláš Bek said that Mr. Kiska was maintaining the traditions of Masaryk and Štefánik in Czech and Slovak politics, adding that he had not gone in for vulgar humour or cheap witticisms.
The Slovak head of state received Masaryk University’s Grand Gold Medal during a ceremony on Tuesday morning. On Monday the institution celebrated the centenary of its foundation.
