Slovak President in Brno to mark 100th anniversary of Czechoslovak Constitution

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová is visiting the Czech city of Brno on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the Czechoslovak Constitution.

Brno is the seat of the Czech Republic’s Constitutional Court, which will organize a ceremonial gathering in the afternoon.

Čaputová was welcomed by supporters holding red hearts in their hands, some of which read “We love you, Zuzana” in Slovak.

Earlier, she visited Hodonín, the birthplace of the first Czechoslovak president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk. She said he was among the greatest statesmen in the countries’ history.