Slovak president honours lawyer who represented family of Jan Palach

Ian Willoughby
09-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Slovak president, Andrej Kiska, has bestowed a high state honour in memoriam on Dagmar Burešová, a Czech lawyer who represented the family of Jan Palach following his death. Mr. Kiska did so during a ceremony on Tuesday evening linked to the recent anniversary of the foundation of the Slovak state.

Dagmar Burešová, who died last year at the age of 88, defended a number of dissidents during the communist period and was the first Czechoslovak minister of justice after the Velvet Revolution.

Alongside a number of significant Slovaks Mr. Kiska also honoured the well-known Czech actor Josef Abrhám.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 