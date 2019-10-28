Slovak president highlights significance of October 28 anniversary

Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová highlighted the significance of the anniversary of the founding of independent Czechoslovakia in Bratislava, laying wreaths at the Czechoslovak statehood memorial and by the statue of one of the co-founders of the common state Milan Rastislav Štefánik.
The Slovak president noted that Czechoslovakia had helped Slovakia on the road to democracy and economic prosperity stressing that without it, the country would not be where it is today. She said it would be worth considering whether Slovakia too should not declare the anniversary a public holiday.
Slovakia celebrates its independence day on January 1st, when it separated from the Czech Republic in 1993.
