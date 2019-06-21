Slovak president expresses support for anti-Babiš demonstrators

The newly installed Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová, who visited Prague on Monday, expressed her understanding for people who are demonstrating against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and for independent judiciary.

Speaking at a concert in her honour at Prague’s Kampa island, the Slovak head of state said drew analogy with last year’s demonstrations in Slovakia against the government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico. "What these demonstrations have in common is their peaceful tone", Mrs Čaputová said.

A series of protest took place in the Czech Republic in recent weeks against PM Babiš and his appointment of Marie Benešová as justice minister. The most recent rally in Prague was attended by an estimated 120,000 people. Another demonstration is due to take place on June 23 on Prague’s Letná plain, the venue of the largest anti-regime demonstrations of November 1989.