Slovak president-designate says her first foreign visit will be to the Czech Republic

Slovakia’s president-designate, Zuzana Čaputová, has said that her first official visit abroad will traditionally lead to the Czech Republic.

Čaputová said she perceived the Czech nation as a “sister state” and respected President Miloš Zeman as the country’s legitimately elected leader.

President Zeman met with Čaputová’s opponent Maroš Šefčovič just days before the run-off, praising his experience and political know-how.

Czechs and Slovaks spent seven decades in a common state before separating in what was dubbed “a velvet divorce” in 1993. The neighbour states have maintained exceptionally close ties.