Slovak president Čaputová to visit Brno

Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová is set to visit Brno on Tuesday. The Slovak head of state will meet with the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková, and attend a commemorative event marking one hundred years since the approval of Czechoslovakia’s first ever Constitution.

Also attending the ceremony will be the Czech Republic’s Supreme State Attorney, Pavel Zeman, the newly elected Czech ombudsman, Stanislav Křeček and other dignitaries.

The Czechoslovak Constitution was approved on February 29, 1920, by the National Assembly and defined the country as a democratic republic headed by a president where the source of all power rested with its people.