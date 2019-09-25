Slovak President Čaputová among guests at Forum 2000 conference

Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová and Yemeni Human Rights activist Tawakkol Abdul-Salam Karman will be among the foreign guests at this year’s annual Forum 2000 conference.

The 23rd edition of the conference, whose theme this year is ‘Recovering the Promise of 1989’, gets underway on October 13. It will include lectures and round-table debates on a variety of topics, including the challenges facing liberal democracies today.

The tradition of the annual gatherings of world leaders and thinkers was established 23 years ago by the country’s first post-communist president Vaclav Havel.