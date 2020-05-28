Slovak PM to visit Prague next week

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič is due to visit the Czech Republic next Wednesday, June 3. It will be his first trip abroad since being elected in March. In Prague, Igor Matovič will be received by his Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš.

The Czech Republic has traditionally been the first destination of Slovak officials visit after taking office.

The two prime ministers agreed on Monday to open the borders between their countries. Czechs and Slovaks are now allowed to travel freely without a negative Covid-19 test, provided they return to their country within 48 hours.