Slovak national living in Prague charged with planning terrorist attack

Daniela Lazarová
21-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A Slovak national arrested in Prague last year on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack has been charged with terrorist activities and propagating Islamic State.

The man was arrested after the police raided his Prague flat and discovered chemicals and other materials needed for production of home-made explosives.

The case will be dealt with by the Prague Municipal Court. If convicted, the man could face up to 15 years in jail.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 