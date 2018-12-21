Slovak national living in Prague charged with planning terrorist attack

A Slovak national arrested in Prague last year on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack has been charged with terrorist activities and propagating Islamic State.
The man was arrested after the police raided his Prague flat and discovered chemicals and other materials needed for production of home-made explosives.
The case will be dealt with by the Prague Municipal Court. If convicted, the man could face up to 15 years in jail.
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April
New metro line contracts under scrutiny as City Hall changes leadership