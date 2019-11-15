Slovak national charged with terrorism sentenced for public safety threat

The Prague Municipal Court on Friday delivered a 6.5-year prison sentence to a Slovak national charged with planning a terrorist attack and propagating Islamic State.
The judge concluded that the man was a threat to public safety and ordered that he be expelled from the Czech Republic indefinitely.
Dominik Kobulnický was arrested two years ago after the police raided his Prague flat and discovered chemicals and other materials needed for the production of home-made explosives.
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary
Unions: Strike Wednesday will hit most Czech schools