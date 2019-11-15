Broadcast Archive

Slovak national charged with terrorism sentenced for public safety threat

Ruth Fraňková
15-11-2019
The Prague Municipal Court on Friday delivered a 6.5-year prison sentence to a Slovak national charged with planning a terrorist attack and propagating Islamic State.

The judge concluded that the man was a threat to public safety and ordered that he be expelled from the Czech Republic indefinitely.

Dominik Kobulnický was arrested two years ago after the police raided his Prague flat and discovered chemicals and other materials needed for the production of home-made explosives.

 
 
 
 
