Slovak film By a Sharp Knife wins main prize at Febiofest

The Slovak film By a Sharp Knife directed by Teodor Kuhn won the New Europe competition section at the international Prague film festival Febiofest which ended with a gala ceremony on Thursday night. The film is based on the true story of a man whose son is murdered by a gang of neo-Nazis and he is forced to seek justice himself.

The Amnesty International Febiofest Award went to The Load by director Ognjen Glavonić. The festival also bestowed the Kristián award for lifetime contribution to cinema to the Czech Oscar-winning film director Jiří Menzel.