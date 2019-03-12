Slovak and Polish presidents say Moscow trying to undermine NATO unity

Russia is striving to undermine the unity of NATO member states, Slovak President Andrej Kiska said at a security conference in Prague marking twenty years since the alliance’s first expansion eastwards.

President Kiska said Moscow was using all the instruments at its disposal to achieve this goal – economic interests, diplomacy and propaganda.

Polish President Andrzej Duda echoed these sentiments saying that Moscow was trying to drive a wedge between NATO member states and was using provocations to see how far it could go and how NATO would react.

He likewise stressed the danger of cyber warfare and propaganda, which he said was another potent instrument in Russia’s arsenal.