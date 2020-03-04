Slim majority of Czechs unhappy with Prime Minister Babiš, survey shows

More than a half of Czechs are unhappy with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the makeup of the current government and what his cabinet does, according to a February survey conducted by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CVVM).

Meanwhile, 42 percent of Czechs said they were happy with the prime minister and 44 percent had a positive view of his cabinet’s work. However, just 36 percent said they were happy with the composition of his government.

Mr Babiš’s government is viewed more favourably than the previous government under the leadership of Bohuslav Sobotka, when it was in its third year of rule. The amount of people unhappy with the prime minister as registered by the survey was 51 percent as opposed to 52 percent now.