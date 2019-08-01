Slight increase in HIV infections

Doctors have registered 121 new cases of HIV in the first six months of this year, according to the National Reference Laboratory for HIV/AIDS of the State Health Institute in Prague.

Last year the number of infected persons registered was 208 - the lowest in seven years. According to the lab’s data there are currently 3488 persons registered HIV positive in the Czech Republic, of which 3010 are men. 653 persons have developed full-blown AIDS and 307 have died of AIDS.