Slavia suffer home defeat to Dortmund in Champions League

Slavia Prague were beaten 2:0 by Borussia Dortmund in football’s Champions League in the Czech capital on Wednesday night. Both of the Bundesliga side’s goals were scored by defender Achraf Hakimi, who found the net on 35 minutes and again in the dying moments of the match.

Wednesday’s result leaves Slavia second from bottom of their group on one point, ahead of Inter Milan on goal difference. The Czech league champions – who drew at Inter in their opening game – will play host to Spanish giants Barcelona on October 23.